Norway police air video in tycoon’s wife abduction case

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police investigating the believed abduction of millionaire Tom Hagen’s wife have released two surveillance videos taken outside the businessman’s office on the day she disappeared.

Police called for the three people seen in the Oct. 31 video to get in touch. Hagen’s 68-year-old wife, Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen, disappeared that day.

Chief police investigator Tommy Broeske said Thursday one of the men was seen walking on a road before turning around and going back down the road immediately.

According to Norway’s VG newspaper, a note found in the couple’s house said Falkevik Hagen would be killed if the ransom — reportedly to be of 9 million euros ($10.3 million) — wasn’t paid in the cryptocurrency Monero or if the police got involved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.