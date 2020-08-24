SECTIONS
New York Attorney General Targets Trump Organization with Legal Action

New York state Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference Aug. 6, 2020, in New York City.Kathy Willens / APNew York state Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference Aug. 6, 2020, in New York City. (Kathy Willens / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published August 24, 2020 at 10:13am
New York’s Democratic attorney general asked a court Monday to enforce subpoenas issued as part of her investigation into whether President Donald Trump or his businesses lied about the value of a sprawling suburban estate and other assets in order to get loans or tax benefits.

The court petition was made on the first day of the Republican National Convention, just as the party was nominating Trump for re-election, and the president’s company immediately dismissed it as a political stunt.

Attorney General Letitia James said that her civil investigation of potential fraud in Trump’s business dealings, which began last year, has been held up by a lack of cooperation from the president and his family.

The petition seeking the court’s intervention was filed after lawyers for one of the president’s sons, Eric Trump, abruptly canceled his planned interview with investigators late last month. James is seeking to compel Eric Trump’s testimony.

“For months, the Trump Organization has made baseless claims in an effort to shield evidence from a lawful investigation into its financial dealings,” James said in a statement. “They have stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath. That’s why we’ve filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to comply with our office’s lawful subpoenas for documents and testimony. These questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered, because no one is above the law.”

The president’s son posted a video to Twitter on Monday in which James is seen urging people to vote against Trump and says, “Oh, we’re going to definitely sue him. We’re going to be a real pain in the a–.”

“Without any basis, the NYAG has pledged to take my father down from the moment she ran for office,” Eric Trump said in the tweet. “This is the highest level of prosecutorial misconduct – purposely dropped on the eve of the Republican Convention for political points. Sad that this is her focus as New York burns.”

The filing in state trial court in New York City names the Trump Organization, an umbrella group for the Republican president’s holdings, along with other business entities, Eric Trump and Seven Springs, a 212-acre New York estate owned by the Trump family.

One “significant” focus of the investigation is whether the Trump Organization and its agents improperly inflated the value of the Seven Springs estate, north of the city in Westchester County.

Valuations of Seven Springs were used to claim an apparent $21.1 million tax deduction for donating a conservation easement and in submissions to financial institutions calculating Trump’s net worth, according to court filings.

Investigators have not yet determined whether the law was broken, which was noted by the Trump Organization in a scathing public response Monday.

“While we have tried to cooperate in good faith with the investigation at every turn, the NYAG’s continued harassment of the company as we approach the election (and filing of this motion on the first day of the Republican National Convention) once again confirms that this investigation is all about politics,” the organization said in an emailed statement. “We will respond to this motion as appropriate.”

The White House referred questions to the Trump Organization.

The president last year accused James and New York’s Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, of “harassing all of my New York businesses in search of anything at all they can find to make me look as bad as possible.”

The investigation was launched in March 2019 after Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, told Congress that Trump had inflated the value of his assets to obtain more favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage.

Since then, the attorney general’s office has issued “a number of subpoenas and has taken testimony seeking information material to these matters,” the court filing said.

James’ office issued subpoenas to the Trump Organization and to Seven Springs LLC in December 2019, seeking financial documents, the filing said.

Since then, both have “engaged in extensive good-faith discussions concerning the Trump Organization’s compliance with the subpoenas.”

But the two sides are now at an impasse, according to the court filings, which were partially sealed.

The attorney general’s office is also attempting to collect information about several other Trump-related properties, including the Trump National Golf Club near Los Angeles, the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago and an office building on Wall Street in Manhattan where the Trump Organization “owns a ‘ground lease’ pertaining to the property.”

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
