Workers build a hanger-sized tent as a temporary shelter for illegal immigrants in the Bronx, New York, on Sept. 27.
Workers build a hanger-sized tent as a temporary shelter for illegal immigrants in the Bronx, New York, on Sept. 27. (Julia Nikhinson - File / AP)

NYC Mayor Declares State of Emergency Over Migrants, Calls for Federal Legislation to Distribute Them Across the Country

 By The Associated Press  October 7, 2022 at 9:55am
New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday after thousands of migrants have been sent to the city from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable.”

“A city recovering from an ongoing global pandemic is being overwhelmed by a humanitarian crisis made by human hands,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “We are at the edge of the precipice. … We need help. And we need it now.”

By the end of its fiscal year, Adams said the city expected to spend $1 billion helping the immigrants, many of whom are heavily reliant on government aid.

The administration did not specify what costs are being included in that amount.

Adams, a Democrat, said the illegal immigrants are welcome in the city, and he spoke with pride of New York City’s history as a landing spot for new immigrants.

“New Yorkers have always looked out for our immigrant brothers and sisters. We see ourselves in them. We see our ancestors in them,” he said.

But, “though our compassion is limitless, our resources are not,” he continued.

New York City’s already strained shelter system has been under even greater pressure for much of this year because of the unexpected increase of those needing help.

Between five and six buses of illegal immigrants are arriving per day, Adams said, with nine on Thursday alone. Many of those buses have been chartered and paid for by Republican officials in Texas and Arizona who have sought to put pressure on the Biden administration to change border policies by sending migrants to Democratic-leaning cities and states in the north.

One out of five beds in New York City’s homeless shelter system is now occupied by an illegal immigrant, and the sudden influx has swelled its population to record levels. The city has opened 42 new, temporary shelters, mostly in hotels, but Adams said more would need to be done.

On Friday, he said that included city agencies coordinating to build more humanitarian centers; fast-tracking New Yorkers from shelters to permanent housing, which would clear space for new arrivals to the city; and putting together a process for New Yorkers who have extra room to house those in need.

He called for state and federal financial aid, federal legislation that would allow illegal immigrants to legally work sooner and federal plans to fairly distribute immigrants throughout the country “to ensure everyone is doing their part.”

City officials estimated that about a third of migrants who arrive in New York City want to go elsewhere.

Adams said New York would continue to do what it could.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Conversation