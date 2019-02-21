SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Obama arrives for North Carolina-Duke matchup

By AP Reports
Published February 20, 2019 at 6:39pm
Modified February 20, 2019 at 8:29pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has arrived at Cameron Indoor Stadium for top-ranked Duke’s game against No. 8 North Carolina.

Obama entered the arena about 30 minutes before tipoff Wednesday night, slapping high-fives with the Cameron Crazies behind one basket as they chanted his name.

Obama is a noted college basketball fan who has ties to both programs. He scrimmaged with the Tar Heels in 2008 during his first presidential campaign, and his personal aide for the first 2 1/2 years of his presidency was former Duke player Reggie Love.

The former president also hosted teams from both schools at the White House after they won national championships, welcoming the Tar Heels in 2009 and the Blue Devils in 2010 and 2015.

___

TRENDING: Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar To Fundraise for Islamic Terror-Linked Organization

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Commodities giant Glencore to cap coal output over climate
The Latest: Fire in Bangladesh’s capital kills at least 69
Authorities say fire in old part of Bangladesh’s capital is mostly under control, death toll rises to at least 69
Duke star Williamson limps off after shoe appears to break
Obama arrives for North Carolina-Duke matchup
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×