Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Obama Teams with Bruce Springsteen for New Project

Bruce Springsteen and Barack ObamaRob DeMartin - Spotify / APBruce Springsteen, left, appears with former President Barack Obama during their podcast of conversations recorded at Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey. (Rob DeMartin - Spotify / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published February 22, 2021 at 11:24am
Mewe Share P Share

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen are teaming up for an eight-episode Spotify podcast series, swapping stories about their upbringings and even a White House singalong around a piano.

The first two episodes of “Renegades: Born in the USA,” a conversation recorded in Springsteen’s guitar-filled home studio in New Jersey, were made available on Monday.

Spotify has moved aggressively in podcasts over the past three years, and made other programming announcements Monday.

The audio streaming service has already worked with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company, and the former first lady’s podcast is the service’s most popular original.

The seemingly offbeat relationship between the former president and rock star began when Springsteen performed benefits for Obama during his presidential campaigns. But it has blossomed into deeper conversations since he left office, Obama said in the first episode.

TRENDING: Dems Get Sneaky with COVID Bill, Include $100M for Subway System in Silicon Valley

“He’s a rock ‘n’ roll icon,” he said. “I’m a lawyer and politician. Not as cool. And as I like to remind Bruce every chance I get, he’s more than a decade older than me.”

The men recalled a White House visit, which included Springsteen playing the piano as Broadway and Motown tunes were sung.

“There were libations involved,” Obama said, two weeks after Springsteen was cited for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol, according to the Ashbury Park Press.

Springsteen uses a few of those guitars during the course of the podcast.

Will you listen to this podcast?

In that first episode, both men recalled feeling like outsiders growing up and turning to their fields as a way of finding their voices, with a little “megalomania” involved. In later episodes, they talk about racism, fatherhood and marriage.

Their wives, Michelle Obama and Patti Scialfa, also bonded, sealing their friendship.

“We still have a fundamental belief in the American ideal,” Obama said. “Not as nostalgia. But as a compass.”

The “Renegades: Born in the USA” series title references one of Springsteen’s biggest hits and could also be a sly reference to the “birther” campaign where Obama’s eventual successor, Donald Trump, falsely suggested Obama’s origins were outside of the country.

Spotify said Monday it was working with Higher Ground on another podcast, “Tell Them I Am,” which compiles stories from Muslim voices and will debut throughout Ramadan.

RELATED: Fundraiser Who Bankrolled Obama, Hillary and Others Sentenced to 12 Years for 'Serious Offenses'

The service also said it had reached a deal with Warner Brothers and DC Comics for a series of narrative podcasts, with the first being “Batman Unburied.”

Director Ava DuVernay is participating in a new podcast about high-profile cases of police brutality.

Spotify is also upgrading its sound, announcing that it will debut Spotify HiFi later this year, where members with Spotify-connected speakers can sign up for enhanced quality music streams.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Tiger Woods Extricated from Crash Using Jaws of Life, Taken to Hospital
Biden's Pick for UN Ambassador Confirmed Despite Eyebrow-Raising Comments on China
Wife of Notorious Drug Kingpin El Chapo Arrested in US
Obama Teams with Bruce Springsteen for New Project
One Guard Killed, Another Injured in Prison Attack
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×