Share
News
Former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, left, and J. Alexander Kueng, right, will be headed to trial for the death of George Floyd later this year after rejecting plea deals that would have placed them in prison for three years.
Former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, left, and J. Alexander Kueng, right, will be headed to trial for the death of George Floyd later this year after rejecting plea deals that would have placed them in prison for three years. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office - File / AP ; Hennepin County Sheriff's Office - File / AP)

Officer in George Floyd Killing Rejects Plea Deal, Says He Would Be 'Lying' to Accept Any Offer

 By The Associated Press  August 15, 2022 at 8:04am
Share

Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing told a judge Monday that they have rejected plea deals that would have resulted in three-year prison sentences, setting the stage for a trial in October.

Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Thao, Kueng and Thomas Lane were working with Derek Chauvin when he pinned Floyd’s neck with his knee for more than nine minutes as the 46-year-old black man said he couldn’t breathe and eventually grew still.

The killing, captured in bystander video, sparked protests worldwide. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder last year and sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill had set a limited window for accepting a plea deal ahead of trial, and Monday’s brief hearing served to formalize the ex-officers’ rejections of the state’s offers.

“It would be lying for me to accept any plea offer,” said Thao, who held back concerned bystanders as Chauvin pinned Floyd.

Trending:
Eric Trump Reveals His Family Has Footage of What Really Happened During Mar-a-Lago Raid

Thao, Kueng and Lane were convicted in federal court in February of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Lane, who held Floyd’s legs and twice asked if he should be turned on his side, was sentenced to 2 and a half years. Thao was sentenced to 3 and a half years. Kueng, who pinned Floyd’s back, was sentenced to 3 years.

Assistant Attorney General Matt Frank said plea negotiations began in earnest in May and continued into June. The offers would have dropped the charge of aiding and abetting murder, and the officers’ state time would have run concurrently with the federal sentences.

The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 24, with opening statements Nov. 7.

Lane avoided a state trial by pleading guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in a deal that calls for a three-year sentence. His sentencing is Sept. 21.

Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years on the federal civil rights charge. He remains in the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights pending his transfer to federal prison. The other three remain free on bail.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Prominent Doctor Who Was Recently Convicted of Sexually Abusing Patients Suffers 'Violent Death' in Jail
Officer in George Floyd Killing Rejects Plea Deal, Says He Would Be 'Lying' to Accept Any Offer
Federal Judge Orders Lindsey Graham to Testify Before Grand Jury Investigating Trump
Second Bridge Made of Wood and Glue Collapses, Similar Crossings Closed When People Realize There Might Be a Pattern
Afghanistan's Former President Defends Decision to Flee, Scared of What Taliban Would Have Done to Him
See more...

Conversation