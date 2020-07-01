SECTIONS
News
Print

'My Officers Aren't Sacrificial Lambs': Police Chief Defends Force from Leftist Mob

In this June 2, 2020, file photo, interim Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson confers with a demonstrator during a peaceful protest in Aurora, Colorado.Philip B. Poston / The Aurora Sentinel via AP, FileIn this June 2, 2020, file photo, interim Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson confers with a demonstrator during a peaceful protest in Aurora, Colorado. (Philip B. Poston / The Aurora Sentinel via AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published July 1, 2020 at 10:34am
Print

A police chief spent over four hours defending her officers’ tactics to leaders in a Denver suburb after police used pepper spray and batons on protesters during a vigil for Elijah McClain, a black man who died after police put him in a chokehold last year.

Interim Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said the officers were responding to a group of agitators among the largely peaceful crowd on Saturday.

“We were attacked with rocks, and we had to defend our officers,” she said at an online Aurora City Council meeting on Tuesday night. “My officers aren’t sacrificial lambs.”

Wilson said they were concerned agitators would try to break in to police headquarters and destroy evidence from case files inside.

Three white officers stopped McClain as he walked down the street last August after a 911 call reported him as suspicious.

TRENDING: 'Cryin' Chuck Schumer's Attempt To Attack Trump's Big Jobs Report Win Backfires

Police placed him in a chokehold, and paramedics administered 500 milligrams of sedative to calm him down. The 23-year-old suffered cardiac arrest, was declared brain dead and later taken off life support.

The City Council meeting took place after Colorado’s U.S. attorney, the Denver division of the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced they are investigating McClain’s death for potential federal civil rights violations.

Do you think the use of force was justified?

The officers who stopped McClain were cleared by prosecutors and returned to the force, but the governor has ordered the state attorney general to reopen the case.

A separate internal police investigation is underway into photos of Aurora officers taken near the place where McClain died. Officials have not released the photos or described what they depict.

Multiple police officers have been placed on paid leave during the investigation.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Rare, Unfinished Alcott Story Gets New Life in Literary Magazine
OK State Finds 'No Sign of Racism,' Still Punishes Football Coach for Wearing Conservative T-Shirt
MLB Cancels All-Star Game for 1st Time Since WWII
26 Slain in Deadliest Mexican Drug Attack in a Decade
Murder of Anti-Gov't Singer Sparks Deadly Unrest in Ethiopia
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×