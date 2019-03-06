SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Official warns of ‘no-deal’ Brexit risk to Northern Ireland

Steve Bray, a protestor who supports Britain remaining in the European Union and has been demonstrating across the street from the Houses of Parliament in London for more than 18 months, holds up a new placard he and other protestors made this morning, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The U.K. government agreed Friday to pay 33 million pounds ($43 million) to settle a lawsuit that claimed it improperly awarded contracts to run extra ferry services in the event that Britain leaves the European Union without an agreement on future relations. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 3:17am
Modified March 6, 2019 at 3:22am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s top civil servant is warning that a disorderly U.K. exit from the European Union will lead to a sharp increase in unemployment and an exodus of businesses from the region.

David Sterling says “there is currently no mitigation available for the severe consequences of a no-deal outcome.”

Britain and the EU have struck a divorce deal, but the U.K. Parliament has rejected it, largely over concerns about the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, and businesses fear a “no-deal” exit would severely disrupt trade. It could also destabilize Northern Ireland’s peace process, which relies on an open border.

In a letter to Northern Ireland political leaders, Sterling says a “no-deal” Brexit “could well have a profound and long-lasting impact on society.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Guards block 18 French prisons after inmate knife attack
Official warns of ‘no-deal’ Brexit risk to Northern Ireland
Fear mounting for British in EU as ‘no-deal’ Brexit looms
US ambassador calls for replacing Ukrainian official
Kenya flights disrupted by airport workers strike
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×