Officials: Several officers injured in Houston shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say at least three Houston police officers have been wounded in a shooting.

In a tweet, Houston police say the officers were “struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect” Monday afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that the suspect “is down” and at least three officers have been injured.

Police say the officers are being transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, says one of the injured officers was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

