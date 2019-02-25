SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Olivia Colman wins surprise best-actress Oscar over Close

Olivia Colman accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 9:30pm
Modified February 24, 2019 at 9:32pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Turns out Olivia Colman, not Glenn Close, was “The Favorite” at the Oscars.

The British actress was a surprise winner as best actress on Sunday night for her role as Queen Anne in “The Favorite.” She beat out Close, who arrived at the Dolby Theatre as the heavy favorite to win her first Oscar in seven nominations for “The Wife.”

Instead, a stunned Colman took the stage.

She gazed at Close in the audience and said, “You’ve been my idol for so long and this is not how I wanted it to be.”

Close smiled and laughed.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris’ Father Turns on Her: ‘We Wish To Categorically Dissociate Ourselves from This Travesty’ – Report

The 71-year-old American is 0-for-7 at the Oscars. Her nods remain the most without a win than any other living actor. Close came into the end of awards season riding a wave of momentum that included wins at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Independent Spirit Awards.

Colman added the Oscar to her earlier wins at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and National Society of Film Critics for the role.

An emotional Colman thanked her children, who she said she hoped were watching at home. She said, “This is not going to happen again.”

The other nominees for best actress were Yalitza Aparicio for “Roma,” Lady Gaga for “A Star is Born” and Melissa McCarthy of “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

___

For full coverage of the Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/AcademyAwards .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Olivia Colman wins surprise best-actress Oscar over Close
‘Black Panther’ makes Oscar history twice for diversity
‘Spider-Verse’ first Marvel superhero film to win an Oscar
California news crew’s camera stolen, guard shot
Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for ‘The Favourite’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×