US Olympic Legend 'Fighting for Her Life' in Hospital, Daughter Reveals

 By The Associated Press  October 10, 2023 at 5:01pm
Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton has pneumonia and is in intensive care in a Texas hospital.

Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, shared Retton’s condition in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Kelley said the 55-year-old Retton, who in 1984 became the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title, is “fighting for her life” and not able to breathe on her own.

Kelley has started a fundraising campaign on Retton’s behalf for medical expenses. Kelley wrote that Retton does not currently have medical insurance.

“She’s been in the ICU for over a week now,” Kelley wrote on the fundraising page.

Many Americans apparently remember Retton’s contributions to the country and are grateful. As of Wednesday morning Eastern Time, the page had raised $173,270. Its stated goal was only $50,000.

In addition to funding, the family has requested prayers for Retton.

The news has drawn an outpouring on social media.

Do you pray?

Retton was 16 years old when she became an icon of the U.S. Olympic movement during her gold medal-winning performance at the Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Retton, who grew up in Fairmont, West Virginia, also won two silver and two bronze medals at those Olympics to help bring gymnastics — a sport long dominated by Eastern European powers like Romania and the Soviet Union — into the mainstream in the U.S.

Retton, a mother of four, currently lives in Texas.

She retired from competitive gymnastics in 1986 and did numerous commercial endorsements. She also made several film and television appearances, including a stint on “Dancing with the Stars.”

She and her husband, Shannon Kelley, divorced in 2018.

