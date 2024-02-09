Share
One Family Member Escaped from House of Horror Before It Went Up in Flames and 6 Died, Describes What Went on Inside

 By The Associated Press  February 9, 2024 at 11:46am
Authorities suspect that family members who died in a fire outside Philadelphia were killed by a relative who also shot and wounded two police officers, a prosecutor said Friday.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said at a news conference that six sets of remains have been recovered from the ashes of a fire that destroyed the home in East Lansdowne on Wednesday.

He said Canh Le, 43, is believed to have killed his niece and probably killed the others as well, and that Le also died.

“Our assumption is that they were shot by gunfire and then there was a fire set, but we have no idea whether or not that’s true,” he said.

Gunfire could be heard during a 911 call, and Stollsteimer said Le’s mother told authorities he shot one of her grandchildren. Le’s mother escaped the house to seek safety and summon help.

He said surviving family members have been in shock, and no motive has been identified.

“They don’t really have any idea, he just went haywire,” he said.

Margie McAboy, spokeswoman for the Delaware County district attorney’s office, confirmed the victims are believed to be Canh Le’s brother, Xuong Le, 40; Xuong Le’s wife, Britni McLaughlin Le, 37; and the couple’s three children.

Stollsteimer said remains believed to be Canh Le’s were found near a gun that was also recovered from the fire remnants.

Court records show that Canh Le was arrested in 2006 in Delaware County and charged with making terroristic threats, trespassing and disorderly conduct. Details of the incident were not immediately available, but the first charge was later dropped and he was put in a diversion program on the two lesser charges, leading him to serve 32 hours of community service and pay $1,400 in fines during a year of probation.

Authorities say police encountered gunfire as they responded to a call for a child — eventually identified as the niece — who was shot Wednesday afternoon at the home. The structure went up in flames as two police officers were shot and injured.

One of the wounded officers, 44-year-old John Meehan of the East Lansdowne department, was greeted by fellow officers and well-wishers with applause, handshakes and hugs as he was discharged Friday after surgery for a left forearm wound. Lansdowne Officer David Schiazza, 54, was released from a hospital on Thursday after being treated for a leg wound.

Stollsteimer has said officers from Upper Darby saved the lives of the two wounded officers by dragging them to safety.

East Lansdowne is about 5 miles west of downtown Philadelphia.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




