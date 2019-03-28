SECTIONS
Election Event Organizers Allow Black Reporters Only, Turn Away White Media Members

Signs posted on the doors of the Bolten Street Baptist Church in Savannah, Georgia, are seen during a meeting coordinated to garner support for one black candidate in the city's upcoming mayoral race.Eric Curl / Savannah Morning News via APSigns posted on the doors of the Bolton Street Baptist Church in Savannah, Georgia, are seen during a meeting coordinated to garner support for one black candidate in the city's upcoming mayoral race. Organizers of the meeting barred reporters from attending, unless they were black. (Eric Curl / Savannah Morning News via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 28, 2019 at 8:07am
Modified March 28, 2019 at 9:08am
Organizers of a meeting to discuss an upcoming mayoral race in Georgia barred reporters from attending — unless they were African-American.

The Wednesday meeting at a church in Savannah was held to try to unite the city’s black community behind a single candidate for mayor in the Nov. 5 election. Signs at the door said, “Black Press Only!”

White reporters were denied entry, while at least two black reporters and the publisher of a local African-American newspaper were allowed inside, the Savannah Morning News reported.

Television cameras and recording devices were also prohibited.

The newspaper said the Rev. Clarence Teddy Williams, who organized the meeting, declined to discuss the entry policy.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach is seeking re-election this fall. He became Savannah’s first white mayor in 20 years after winning the 2015 campaign.

Elections for Savannah’s top office are nonpartisan, meaning all candidates who qualify end up on the November ballot.

Van Johnson, a Savannah city councilman and one of three black mayoral candidates to have announced campaigns so far, attended the Wednesday meeting at Bolton Street Baptist Church.

Johnson said afterward he relayed “my vision for an inclusive Savannah, a progressive Savannah.”

Would there be a national outcry if an election event barred black media?

Asked by WTOC-TV about only black reporters being allowed inside, Johnson said:

“It’s not my meeting. Again, I was asked to come give a statement, and so I came and I gave a statement.”

Louis Wilson, who says he’s running for mayor again after an unsuccessful 2015 campaign, also attended the meeting.

Regina Thomas, a former Georgia state senator and one of the incumbent mayor’s black challengers, skipped the church gathering Wednesday.

She said the meeting appeared divisive and was scheduled too early in the campaign.

The deadline for candidates to sign up for the race is Aug. 23.

Thomas said she also had a scheduling conflict: Her Bible study group met Wednesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
