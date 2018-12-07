Ontario government fires 3 directors after Google deal

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TORONTO (AP) — The chairwoman of a government organization that signed an agreement with a Google affiliated company to create a smart-city development in Toronto says she and two other appointed board members have been fired.

A unit of Google’s parent company Alphabet is proposing to turn a rundown part of Toronto’s waterfront into what may be the most wired community in history.

Sidewalk Labs had partnered with a government agency known as Waterfront Toronto with plans to erect mid-rise buildings on a 12-acre (4.9-hectare) site.

Waterfront chair Helen Burstyn confirmed Thursday the firing of herself and board members Michael Nobrega and Meric Gertler. A recent audit says the deal was rushed.

Some Canadians are rethinking the privacy implications and want the public to get a cut of the revenue from products developed.

