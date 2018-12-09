Oosthuizen surges to his 1st South African Open title

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen won his first title at the South African Open on Sunday, running away from his challengers with a final-round 67 for a six-shot victory.

Oosthuizen led from the front on the final day at Randpark Golf Course and although his three-shot overnight lead was cut to one after three holes, he surged back for a ninth European Tour win and first in nearly three years. He finished on 18-under 266.

Romain Langasque was alone in second, with his closing 66 pushing him 18 places up the leaderboard on the final day and earning him a place at the British Open next July in Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland.

Charl Schwartzel (72), who led after two rounds in Johannesburg, finished in a tie for third with Bryce Easton, Thomas Aiken and Oliver Wilson. Schwartzel and Wilson claimed the other two British Open places.

