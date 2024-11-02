An orphaned squirrel that became a social media star called Peanut was euthanized after state authorities seized the beloved pet during a raid on his caretaker’s home, authorities said Friday.

After anonymous complaints, officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation took the squirrel and a raccoon named Fred from Mark Longo’s home near the Pennsylvania border in rural Pine City on Wednesday, Longo said.

On Friday, the DEC and Chemung County Department of Health confirmed both animals’ fate.

“On Oct. 30, DEC seized a raccoon and squirrel sharing a residence with humans, creating the potential for human exposure to rabies,” the agencies said in a statement, CBS News in New York reported.

“In addition, a person involved with the investigation was bitten by the squirrel.

To test for rabies, both animals were euthanized. The animals are being tested for rabies and anyone who has been in contact with these animals is strongly encouraged to consult their physician.”

Neither agency responded to The Associated Press’s requests for comment.

Peanut amassed tens of thousands of followers on Instagram, TikTok and other platforms during the seven years since Longo, who runs an animal sanctuary, said he took him in.

Longo said he rescued Peanut after seeing the squirrel’s mother get hit by a car in New York City.

Peanut’s Instagram account shows the squirrel leaping on to Longo’s shoulder, jumping through a hoop, holding and eating waffles and wearing miniature hats.

“It is with profound sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news: on October 30th, the DEC made the devastating decision to euthanize our beloved Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon,” an Instagram post said Friday, accompanied by a video montage of the animals interacting with their smiling caretakers.

“Despite our passionate outcry for compassion, the agency chose to ignore our pleas, leaving us in deep shock and grief.”

Longo and his wife, Daniela, opened P’Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary in April 2023.

It now houses about 300 animals including horses, goats and alpacas, Longo said.

He said he was in the process of filing paperwork to get Peanut certified as an educational animal when he was seized.

