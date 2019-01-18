Oxford suspends research funding from China’s Huawei

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — Oxford University says it is suspending research grants and funding donations from Huawei amid growing security concerns about the Chinese telecom giant.

It’s another setback for Huawei’s image in Europe, an important market for the company, which has been effectively blocked in the U.S.

The university said in a statement Thursday that Oxford “will not pursue new funding opportunities” with Huawei or related companies, though two existing research projects will continue.

The decision was made “in the light of public concerns raised in recent months” surrounding the company’s U.K. partnerships.

Britain’s defense secretary and its intelligence chief both voiced concerns last month about Huawei’s involvement in the country’s rollout of 5G networks.

Huawei said it was “not informed of this decision” and awaits the university’s full explanation.

