Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. (Jordan Strauss - Invision / AP)

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels All Shows, Says His Touring Career Is Over: 'I'm Not Physically Capable'

 By The Associated Press  February 1, 2023 at 1:42am
Hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the U.K. and continental Europe.

Osbourne issued a statement early Wednesday saying damage to his spine suffered in an accident four years ago will prevent him from touring.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” Osbourne said.

The 74-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath said “my singing voice is fine” but he remained physically weak following three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy and Hybrid Assistive Limb treatment, which uses a robotic exoskeleton to help improve movement and balance.

He thanked his family, fans, band and crew members and fellow metal pioneers Judas Priest.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” Osbourne said. “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase, the statement said.

Osbourne previously canceled tour dates in Europe and North America in 2019 due to health problems, including a “bad fall” in which he said he injured vertebrae in his neck.

The singer, who enjoyed solo success after leaving Black Sabbath, announced in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement.

Osbourne and the other three members of Black Sabbath were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Osbourne and his family, including his wife, Sharon, and two of his three children were the stars of their own reality show called “The Osbournes.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
