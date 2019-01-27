Painting stolen from Moscow gallery as witnesses watch

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MOSCOW (AP) — Police say a painting by a noted Russian landscape artist has been stolen from Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery, apparently in front confused witnesses.

The painting of mountain ridges by Arkhip Kuindzhi, titled “Ai-Petri. Crimea,” was reported missing from the Tretyakpv, a premier museum of Russian art, on Sunday.

Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk told the Interfax news agency museum guards reported to police that unknown people took the painting off a wall and left.

The Culture Ministry says the art work is valued at 12 million rubles ($185,000).

The RT television channel said witnesses described a young man removing the painting from the wall and only later realized they’d seen a theft.

