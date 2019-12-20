SECTIONS
Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Admitted to Hospital

Britain's Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London on Oct. 12, 2018.Alastair Grant / APBritain's Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London on Oct. 12, 2018. (Alastair Grant / AP)

By The Western Journal
Published December 20, 2019 at 7:03am
Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to a London hospital.

Buckingham Palace said the 98-year-old Philip was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor,” the palace said in a statement.

Philip had been at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England, where the queen and her family usually spend Christmas.

The 93-year-old queen traveled to Sandringham from London on Friday morning after attending the State Opening of Parliament in London on Thursday.

Prince Philip

Prince Philip, duke of Edinburgh, attends a Christmas lunch for members of the Royal Family hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 19, 2018, in London. (Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images)

The palace said Philip didn’t travel by ambulance and it wasn’t an emergency admission. He is expected to be in the hospital for a few days.

Philip, also known as the duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving consort in British history.

Philip enjoyed robust health well into old age but has had a number of health issues in recent years.

He retired from public life in 2017 but had still been appearing alongside the queen at church services and other royal family events.

Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding in May was the last time the duke was seen in public.

In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter from Sandringham after suffering chest pains and was treated for a blocked coronary artery.

In 2017, he spent two nights in King Edward VII hospital, and he was hospitalized for 10 days in 2018 for a hip replacement.

In January of this year, Philip was involved in a rollover accident while driving his Range Rover.

Following the accident, the duke surrendered his driver’s license.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

