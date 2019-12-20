Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Admitted to Hospital

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to a London hospital.

Buckingham Palace said the 98-year-old Philip was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor,” the palace said in a statement.

Philip had been at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England, where the queen and her family usually spend Christmas.

The 93-year-old queen traveled to Sandringham from London on Friday morning after attending the State Opening of Parliament in London on Thursday.

The palace said Philip didn’t travel by ambulance and it wasn’t an emergency admission. He is expected to be in the hospital for a few days.

Philip, also known as the duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving consort in British history.

Philip enjoyed robust health well into old age but has had a number of health issues in recent years.

He retired from public life in 2017 but had still been appearing alongside the queen at church services and other royal family events.

Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding in May was the last time the duke was seen in public.

In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter from Sandringham after suffering chest pains and was treated for a blocked coronary artery.

In 2017, he spent two nights in King Edward VII hospital, and he was hospitalized for 10 days in 2018 for a hip replacement.

In January of this year, Philip was involved in a rollover accident while driving his Range Rover.

Following the accident, the duke surrendered his driver’s license.

