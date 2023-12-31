Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest

Paula Abdul Files Suit, Accuses 'American Idol' Producer of Sexual Assault

 By The Associated Press  December 30, 2023 at 5:46pm
Share

Singer Paula Abdul has accused former “American Idol” producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the reality competition show, according to a new lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Los Angeles also accuses Lythgoe of sexually assaulting Abdul after she left “American Idol” and became a judge on Lythgoe’s other competition show, “So You Think You Can Dance.”

In a statement Saturday, Abdul’s lawyer Douglas Johnson applauded the singer and dancer for speaking out publicly.

“It was clearly a difficult decision to make, but Ms. Abdul knows that she stands both in the shoes and on the shoulders of many other similarly situated survivors, and she is determined to see that justice is done,” Johnson said.

Lythgoe said in a statement that he was “shocked and saddened” to hear of the allegations made by Abdul, whom he said he considered a “dear” and “entirely platonic” friend.

Trending:
Jack Smith Claims Granting Trump Immunity Would Pave the Way for Presidential Murder Orders

“While Paula’s history of erratic behavior is well known, I can’t pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue,” Lythgoe said in the statement. “But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have.”

As ABC News reported in 2009, Abdul’s behavior was the subject of rumors of drinking and drug use while she was an “American Idol” judge. Abdul said the rumors were untrue.

Abdul’s lawsuit states that she remained silent for years about the alleged assaults out of fear of retaliation by “one of the most well-known producers of television competition shows.”

Before “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” on which Lythgoe served as a judge for 16 seasons, he was a producer on the British show “Pop Idol,” which became a global franchise that includes the U.S. iteration starring Abdul.

Will this lawsuit go to trial?

According to the lawsuit, the first sexual assault occurred while Abdul and Lythgoe were on the road recording auditions for an earlier season of “American Idol,” which premiered in 2002.

Abdul says Lythgoe groped her in the elevator of their hotel after a day of auditions and “began shoving his tongue down her throat.”

Abdul claims she pushed him away and ran to her hotel room when the elevator doors opened.

“In tears, Abdul quickly called one of her representatives to inform them of the assault,” the lawsuit states, “but ultimately decided not to take action for fear that Lythgoe would have her fired from American Idol.”

Abdul, a Grammy- and Emmy-winning artist, starred as a judge for the first eight seasons of “American Idol,” leaving in 2009.

Related:
Driver Fleeing Police Makes Big Mistake Hours After New Year Celebration - It's Bad

In 2015, Abdul became a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance,” appearing alongside Lythgoe.

Around that time, Abdul alleged in the lawsuit, Lythgoe forced himself on top of her during a dinner at his home and tried to kiss her. Abdul said she again pushed Lythgoe away and immediately left.

Abdul left the reality show after two seasons. She has not worked with Lythgoe since.

The lawsuit also accuses Lythgoe of taunting Abdul about the alleged assaults, saying to her years later that “they should celebrate” because “the statute of limitations had run.”

Abdul filed the suit days before the Dec. 31 deadline of a California law that opened a one-year window for victims to file lawsuits involving sexual abuse claims after the statute of limitations has run out.

More than 3,700 legal claims were filed under a similar law in New York that expired last month.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Driver Fleeing Police Makes Big Mistake Hours After New Year Celebration - It's Bad
Coastal Residents Get Haunting Warning: 'Every Minute Counts. Please Evacuate to a Safe Area Immediately'
Judge Rejects NAACP Demand, Hands Out a Defeat for the Group
Kim Jong Un Ramps Up War Rhetoric as Experts Say Armed Clashes Possible This Year
US Mom Suspected of Killing Her Children Is Found and Arrested in United Kingdom
See more...

Conversation