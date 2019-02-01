PBS’ ‘Retro Report’ to link headlines, history; humor too

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PBS is launching a weekly series that will link headline-making stories to their historical roots.

PBS said Friday that the magazine-format program, titled “Retro Report,” will be hosted by journalist Celeste Headlee and artist Masud Olufani.

Humorist Andy Borowitz, who writes for the New Yorker magazine, will contribute a weekly segment.

Perry Simon, PBS’ chief programming executive, said that “Retro Report” aims to provide insights on major stories, as well as “correct the record” and expose myths.

The hour-long program will debut this fall on PBS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.