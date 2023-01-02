Parler Share
News
Soccer fans line up Monday to attend the funeral of the late Brazilian soccer legend Pele at the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil.
Soccer fans line up Monday to attend the funeral of the late Brazilian soccer legend Pele at the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil. (Matias Delacroix / AP)

Pele Fans Pay Respect at Stadium He Made Famous - Soccer Legend to Be Buried Near the Arena

 By The Associated Press  January 2, 2023 at 5:47am
Parler Share

Mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos, Brazil, on Monday.

The soccer legend died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.

Pelé’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of the best goals of his career. Mourners walked past his casket in the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His burial will take place Tuesday in a cemetery only 600 yards away.

Trending:
Founding Drummer of Rock Band Dead at 45: 'He Laid Down to Rest and Simply Faded Out'

Fans arrived at the stadium in the early hours of Monday to honor the man born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, but known globally as Pelé.

One of them was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes.

“It is a very sad moment, but we are now seeing the real meaning of this legendary player to our country,” Mendes told journalists. “My office has shirts signed by Pelé, a picture of him as a goalkeeper, also signed by him. DVDs, photos, a big collection of him.”

Mendes also said Pelé was a humble man despite his global fame, and that he deserves every tribute.

Tributes lit up social media as well.

Related:
Veteran GOP Lawmaker Weighs in on Lying Congressman-Elect: It's 'Between He and the Voters Who Elected Him'

Pelé’s casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial.

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Are you a soccer fan?

Pelé had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021.

The medical center where he had been hospitalized said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Pele Fans Pay Respect at Stadium He Made Famous - Soccer Legend to Be Buried Near the Arena
Veteran GOP Lawmaker Weighs in on Lying Congressman-Elect: It's 'Between He and the Voters Who Elected Him'
Founding Drummer of Rock Band Dead at 45: 'He Laid Down to Rest and Simply Faded Out'
EU Makes Massive Move as Specter of War Looms Over Europe
Horror Uncovered at Former Islamic State Stronghold
See more...

Conversation