House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she doesn’t think there should be presidential debates this year, arguing Democrat Joe Biden shouldn’t “legitimize a conversation” with President Donald Trump.

Pelosi told reporters on Thursday she knows she disagrees with Biden on the issue but she believes Trump will “probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency” and “belittle what the debates are supposed to be about.”

Biden has said he is eager to debate Trump three times this fall.

Pelosi said a 2016 debate between Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton was “disgraceful.”

Pelosi suggested the two candidates have individual events in which they take questions.

“Let that be a conversation with the American people. Not an exercise in skullduggery,” she said.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates recently rejected a request from the Trump campaign to either add a fourth general election debate or move the contests ahead on the calendar.

Trump’s campaign said 16 states will have started voting by the time of the first scheduled debate on Sept. 29.

Trump is set to accept the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday night.

