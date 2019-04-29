SECTIONS
Trump To Take On Pelosi, Schumer over Paying for ‘Massive’ Infrastructure Needs

President Donald Trump, left; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center; and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, right.Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are expected to meet Tuesday at the White House to discuss the nation's infrastructure needs. It will be the first meeting of the three at the White House since the government shutdown at the beginning of the year. (Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published April 29, 2019 at 9:52am
Modified April 29, 2019 at 2:46pm
Democratic leaders told President Donald Trump on Monday that American’s unmet infrastructure needs are “massive” and they want to hear from him on how to pay for improvements.

But the White House is not going to be rushed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are to meet with Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

It will be the first White House meeting of the group since the 35-day shutdown at the beginning of the year, according to Politico.

Pelosi and Schumer released a letter to Trump outlining their priorities.

“The issue of infrastructure is a bipartisan Congressional priority and we believe there are significant majorities in both the House and Senate to take action on the issue,” they wrote.

“America’s unmet infrastructure needs are massive, and a bipartisan infrastructure package must meet those needs with substantial, new and real revenue,” the letter stated, according to Fox News.

“We look forward to hearing your ideas on how to pay for this package to ensure that it is big and bold enough to meet our country’s needs.”

Leaders of both parties have expressed a desire to pass legislation this year to boost the nation’s infrastructure.

But big obstacles remain, including how to pay for it.

One possible way of raising money would be raising the federal gas tax, according to Politico. However, the website cited a source close to Schumer saying Democratic senators wouldn’t even consider that unless Trump and Republicans agreed to roll back some of the 2017 tax cuts.

A spokesman for Pelosi did not immediately return a Politico request for comment on whether she agreed with that position.

One of the president’s economic advisers said the White House would not be going into Tuesday’s meeting with a blueprint for an infrastructure bill.

“We’re going slowly on this,” said Larry Kudlow, director of the president’s National Economic Council.

“We would like this to be bipartisan. We would like to work with them and come up with something both sides can agree to. It’s an important topic.”

Pelosi and Schumer’s letter said an infrastructure package should go beyond addressing roads and bridges and should also include provisions to enhance broadband, water systems, energy, schools and housing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







