SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Pence Fires Up Pro-Life, Pro-Police Movement in Florida

Vice President Mike Pence arrives to give a speech at Starkey Road Baptist Church on Aug. 5, 2020, as part of his 'Faith in America' tour. Pence's speech heralded the Trump administration's successes and commitment to pro-life issues.Douglas R. Clifford / Tampa Bay Times via APVice President Mike Pence arrives to give a speech at Starkey Road Baptist Church on Aug. 5, 2020, as part of his 'Faith in America' tour. Pence's speech heralded the Trump administration's successes and commitment to pro-life issues. (Douglas R. Clifford / Tampa Bay Times via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published August 5, 2020 at 2:24pm
P Share Print

Vice President Mike Pence visited Florida’s Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, touring a pregnancy center, speaking at a church and making an appearance before a packed ballroom.

Pence’s visit highlighted his pro-life and conservative Christian stance. He made the trip with his daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond.

He told about 200 people in the crowded ballroom at the Hilton in Clearwater that during this election, America is at a crossroads between “a society grounded in freedom” and one grounded in “socialism.”

“The choice we face is whether America will remain America,” he said.

Pence hammered Biden for his views on cutting funding for law enforcement.

TRENDING: Woman Throws Hot Coffee at Maskless Man, Then a Bloody Brawl Breaks Out

“We will always back the blue,” Pence said to raucous applause. “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”

Pence also said Biden supports “abortion on demand.”

Earlier in the day, Pence toured A Woman’s Place Medical Clinic, a pregnancy center with a pro-life stance.

According to the Susan B. Anthony List, a pro-life group that hosted Pence on Wednesday, he is the first sitting vice president to visit a pregnancy center. George W. Bush visited one post-presidency, and Ronald Reagan praised them.

Do you support Vice President Pence's message?

Pence also attended a pro-life event at a church. About 50 people attended, with many dressed in blue “I VOTE PRO-LIFE” T-shirts.

He said that if Biden is elected, he would “undo all the progress” the pro-life movement has made in the U.S. since the 1973 passage of Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

“Life is winning in America,” Pence told the crowd.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







US Aid Begins Flowing into Lebanon in Wake of Devastating Explosion
Privacy Advocates Slam NYC's New COVID Checkpoints for Travelers
Portland Continues To Spiral as Violence Moves Away from Fed Courthouse
Karen Bass Called Communist Dictator's Death 'A Great Loss' - And His Victims Aren't Happy
Trump Beats Biden in Crucial Campaign Metric
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×