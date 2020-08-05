Vice President Mike Pence visited Florida’s Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, touring a pregnancy center, speaking at a church and making an appearance before a packed ballroom.

Pence’s visit highlighted his pro-life and conservative Christian stance. He made the trip with his daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond.

He told about 200 people in the crowded ballroom at the Hilton in Clearwater that during this election, America is at a crossroads between “a society grounded in freedom” and one grounded in “socialism.”

“The choice we face is whether America will remain America,” he said.

Pence hammered Biden for his views on cutting funding for law enforcement.

TRENDING: Breaking: Facebook Deletes Trump Post for 1st Time in History

“We will always back the blue,” Pence said to raucous applause. “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”

Pence also said Biden supports “abortion on demand.”

Earlier in the day, Pence toured A Woman’s Place Medical Clinic, a pregnancy center with a pro-life stance.

According to the Susan B. Anthony List, a pro-life group that hosted Pence on Wednesday, he is the first sitting vice president to visit a pregnancy center. George W. Bush visited one post-presidency, and Ronald Reagan praised them.

Do you support Vice President Pence's message? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (72 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Pence also attended a pro-life event at a church. About 50 people attended, with many dressed in blue “I VOTE PRO-LIFE” T-shirts.

He said that if Biden is elected, he would “undo all the progress” the pro-life movement has made in the U.S. since the 1973 passage of Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

“Life is winning in America,” Pence told the crowd.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.