Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence waves as he tours the grounds at the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence waves as he tours the grounds at the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Jeff Roberson / AP Photo)

Mike Pence Announces Attack Plans for First Republican Debate - Is This a Good Idea?

 By The Associated Press  August 11, 2023 at 5:51pm
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday he expected to call out former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during this month’s Republican presidential debate for not insisting on a national abortion ban, an issue Pence says requires federal action.

“My former running mate, the governor of Florida and others are suggesting that the Supreme Court returned the question of abortion to the states,” Pence told reporters while touring the Iowa State Fair on Friday.

The 2022 Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade has been a divisive topic, but Pence thinks it’s the perfect way to “advance protections for the right to life.”

“I truly do believe it’s vitally important that we seize the opportunity at the national level to advance protections for the right to life, and I’ll do so as president,” he added. “This is a really big issue. It will be on the stage in Milwaukee.”

Pence was referring to the Republican presidential debate scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

Pence has recommended federal legislation that would ban abortion nationwide at 15 weeks of pregnancy, a notion fellow Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has also proposed.

Trump’s position that the legality of abortion should be determined by states, not the federal government, was sharply rebuked by top abortion opponents, including the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group.

Trump’s three Supreme Court nominees voted with the majority last year to overturn the 49-year-old decision that recognized a federal abortion right.

As governor, DeSantis has signed legislation this year banning abortion in Florida at six weeks, but has not pressed for a national ban.

Is this a good strategy for Mike Pence?

That has also drawn criticism from the groups that rebuked Trump.

Trump has still not said whether he plans to attend the debate in Milwaukee.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

