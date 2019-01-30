Pence to address security challenges at European conferences

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Vice President Mike Pence will visit Poland and Germany in mid-February.

During his meetings and speeches, he will focus on the NATO alliance, trade and stabilizing the Middle East.

The vice president will give keynote remarks at a forum in Warsaw. The White House says he will focus on the United States’ commitment to work with partners to “help build a strong, secure and economically viable Middle East.”

The White House says he will also work to enhance U.S.-Poland relations, particularly on military and energy issues.

In Germany, Pence will speak about international security challenges at the Munich Security Conference. He will also have one-on-one discussions with other participants and highlight the administration’s call for more equitable cost sharing within NATO.

