SECTIONS
News
Print

Pence's 'Great American Comeback Tour' Begins in Pennsylvania

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a discussion at the Covenant Church of Pittsburgh in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, on June 12, 2020.Keith Srakocic / APVice President Mike Pence speaks during a discussion at the Covenant Church of Pittsburgh in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, on June 12, 2020. (Keith Srakocic / AP)

By AP Reports
Published June 12, 2020 at 2:35pm
Print

Vice President Mike Pence on Friday undertook the Trump administration’s mission to connect with voters amid the unrest seizing the nation.

Pence traveled to Pennsylvania, an important swing state that will be bitterly contested.

He began with a discussion with faith and community leaders and later visited a manufacturing plant.

Pence stressed the same points that President Donald Trump has made about bringing Americans together after a challenging few months.

The trip to Pennsylvania is the first stop in what has been described as the “Great American Comeback Tour.” Trump’s campaign declared that “the great American comeback has begun” after a jobs report last week revealed strong numbers in the country’s economic turnaround.

TRENDING: Fire Breaks Out Near Seattle ‘Autonomous Zone,’ Protesters Reportedly Left with No Choice But To Phone City for Help

But Pence didn’t just focus on the economy. He also listened to concerns raised by the recent death George Floyd in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, speaking in Pittsburgh about finding opportunities to address what he described as historic inequities.

“I’m tired. I am mentally, physically and spiritually tired,” said Ross Owens, a local pastor who said he grew up in one of the poorest neighborhoods of Pittsburgh.

“I’m tired that people still do not acknowledge that systemic racism is real, and they ignore the billions of voices that exists, and they say, ‘No, that’s not true,’ because of the comfort of their own bubble.”

“I can tell you that I have three sons who have been stopped collectively at least a dozen times by the police, even some black police in the city of Pittsburgh,” said Cheryl Allen, a former judge on the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

Will the economy continue to rebound after the record gains in May?

“It’s a mindset that if you are a young black man driving a nice car, you must either be a drug dealer or you stole the car.”

She said her children were never charged and noted that when police learned who owned the car, that tended to be “the end of the story.”

“But that’s not the case for most people,” Allen said.

Pence told the group that “this is just about the best hour I’ve had in a long time.”

In the afternoon, Pence delivered a speech at Oberg Industries in Sarver, a town about 30 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

RELATED: Graham Fights for 4th Term in Record-Setting Senate Race

Pence noted that May’s gain of 2.5 million jobs was a record and that economists had been expecting companies to slash 8 million jobs.

“We’re very confident that it’s just the beginning, and this American comeback has just begun,” Pence said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Baker Mayfield: 'I Absolutely Am' Going To Kneel During National Anthem
Body Cam Videos Expected To Reveal Truth About Floyd Encounter
Kim Jong Un's Sister Issues New Threat Against South Korea
Mississippi BLM Protesters Demand Removal of Confederate Emblem in State Flag
Authorities Nab 'Front Man' for Maduro As Trump Keeps Up Pressure on Corrupt Venezuelan Regime
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×