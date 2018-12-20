Peter Masterson, actor, writer and filmmaker, dead at 84

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Masterson, the playwright, filmmaker and actor whose credits ranged from co-writing the Tony-winning musical “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” to directing the movie adaptation of “The Trip to Bountiful,” has died.

Masterson’s son, also called Peter, says his father died Tuesday from complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 84 and died at his home in Kinderhook, New York.

Born Carlos Masterson, but known as Peter because his father preferred that name, Masterson often worked with family members. His cousin was playwright Horton Foote, who wrote the stage version of “The Trip to Bountiful.” His wife, Carlin Glynn, won a Tony for “Best Little Whorehouse.” His daughter, Mary Stuart Masterson, made her film debut in “The Stepford Wives,” in which he starred as her father.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.