PGA Tour Reunites with Trump After 10-Year Separation

Trump National Doral is back on the PGA Tour schedule next year as a signature event.

Doral long was considered the start of the Florida swing, a can’t-miss event as the PGA Tour began attracting international stars.

Next year it will be a $20 million signature event the first weekend in May, part of a stretch that starts with the Masters, ends with the PGA Championship, and has three signature events in the four weeks in between.

That also means players not eligible for those big events would have only two tournaments to play — one of them with a minimal purse — in that six-week stretch.

“We’re excited to showcase the game’s greatest players competing at golf’s most iconic venues,” said Brian Rolapp, the tour’s new CEO.

There’s virtually no change from the 2025 schedule except for a few tournaments changing dates, the Mexico Open is moving to the fall and the opposite-field event in the Dominican Republic is moving from March (against Bay Hill) to July (against the British Open).

The PGA Tour lost the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, which had been opposite the British Open. It was the only tournament that used the modified Stableford scoring system.

Still to be determined is a title sponsor for what now is called the Miami Championship.

Doral first became part of the PGA Tour schedule in 1962. It became a World Golf Championship in 2007, then the PGA Tour struggled to find a title sponsor when President Donald Trump bought the resort.

Do you watch golf? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

It moved away from Trump Doral to Mexico City after 2016, after Trump became the presumed Republican nominee.

The famed “Blue Monster” at Trump Doral then became a site for Saudi-funded LIV Golf each of the last four years. Miami is not part of the LIV schedule for 2026, although his Trump National outside Washington will be used.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.