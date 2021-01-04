Login
Pharmacist Arrested After He Allegedly Deemed COVID Vaccine 'Unsafe' and Took Action

VaccinePascal Guyot - AFP / Getty ImagesA nurse fills a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus disease vaccine on Jan. 4, 2020 at the Antonin Balmes gerontology center in Montpellier in the south of France. (Pascal Guyot - AFP / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published January 4, 2021 at 12:45pm
A Wisconsin pharmacist told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he felt the medicine wasn’t safe, a prosecutor said Monday.

Police in Grafton, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee, arrested the Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist last week following an investigation into the 57 spoiled vials of the Moderna vaccine.

Officials say they contained enough doses to inoculate more than 500 people.

“He’d formed this belief they were unsafe,” Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol said during a virtual hearing.

Charges are pending and the FBI and U.S. Food and Drug Administration are also investigating.

Advocate Aurora Health Care Chief Medical Group Officer Jeff Bahr has said the pharmacist admitted that he deliberately removed the vials from refrigeration at the Grafton medical center overnight on Dec. 24 into Dec. 25.

Do you think the COVID-19 vaccine is safe?

Bahr said the pharmacist returned them, then left them out again on the night of Dec. 25 into Saturday.

A pharmacy technician discovered the vials outside the refrigerator on Dec. 26.

Bahr said the pharmacist initially said that he had removed the vials to access other items in the refrigerator and had inadvertently failed to put them back.

The pharmacist has been fired.

The Moderna vaccine is viable for 12 hours outside refrigeration.

Workers used the vaccine to inoculate 57 people before discarding the rest.

Police said the discarded doses were worth between $8,000 and $11,000.

Bahr said the doses people received on Dec. 26 are all but useless.

But Gerol said during the hearing that Moderna will need to test the doses to make sure they’re ineffective before he can proceed with any charges beyond destruction of property.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







