Parler Share
News
A small plane rests on live power lines after crashing into a tower in Montgomery Village, Maryland, on Sunday.
A small plane rests on live power lines after crashing into a tower in Montgomery Village, Maryland, on Sunday. (Tom Brenner / AP)

Pilot and Passenger Finally Rescued from Plane Dangling 10 Stories Off Ground

 By The Associated Press  November 28, 2022 at 10:41am
Parler Share

Crews on Monday rescued the injured pilot and passenger of a small plane that crashed into a Maryland electricity transmission tower, knocking out power for tens of thousands of customers and leaving the aircraft dangling 10 stories off the ground.

The plane crashed into the tower that supports high-tension lines at around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday and got stuck about 100 feet above the ground, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said.

The crash happened about a mile from the Montgomery County Airpark in Montgomery Village, a Washington, D.C., suburb. It knocked out power in the surrounding area and caused Metrorail delays.

Video from the scene showed numerous rescue personnel and vehicles surrounding the tower shortly after it happened. At the time of the crash, the conditions were misty and rainy, said Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the county’s Fire & Rescue Service.

Piringer said the rescue was complicated by the fact that the lines were live when the plane hit.

Trending:
People Notice Something Creepy as Biden Walks by Restaurant and Peers in Window

After electrical workers made sure it was safe to try to reach the pilot and passenger, who were in contact with authorities via cellphone and were anxious to be rescued, crews secured the plane to the tower at around 12:15 a.m. Monday and took the two to safety a few minutes later, officials said.

The State Police identified the pilot as Patrick Merkle of Washington, D.C., and the passenger as Janet Williams of Marrero, Louisiana. Both had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and hypothermia set in while they waited to be rescued, Goldstein said.

Their rescue was faster than anticipated since the pilot and passenger were able to assist, he said.

The plane was later lowered to the ground revealing a crushed front end.

The single-engine Mooney M20J had departed White Plains, New York, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The FAA, National Transportation Safety Board and Maryland State Police are investigating.

The utility Pepco had reported that power was temporarily cut to about 120,000 customers in Montgomery County, but it was restored to most of them before the people were rescued.

The county’s public school system closed its schools and offices Monday due to the outage’s impact on safety and school operations.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Pilot and Passenger Finally Rescued from Plane Dangling 10 Stories Off Ground
Meta Gets Really Bad News - Massively Fined After 533 Million Users' Data Found on Hacker Sites
White House Announces Holiday Decor Theme, Focused on the 'Soul of Our Nation'
When Lights Suddenly Go Out, Surgeon Dons Headlamp to Finish Heart Surgery - 'Fateful Minutes' to Save Life
China's COVID Police Scatter Angry Protest ... Now Furious Crowds Have Appeared in Seven More Cities
See more...

Conversation