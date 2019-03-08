SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Pilot whose plane killed 11 at UK airshow cleared of charges

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 8:35am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — A pilot whose plane crashed and killed 11 people at an English airshow has been cleared of manslaughter charges

Pilot Andrew Hill was found not guilty of manslaughter at the Old Bailey courthouse Friday.

He said outside the courthouse that he is “truly sorry” for his part in the death of the 11 spectators who died at the Shoreham Airshow in southern England on Aug. 22, 2015.

Hill was performing a stunt in a vintage Hawker Hunter jet when he lost control of the plane.

He was put in an induced coma after the crash and was hospitalized for a month with severe injuries. Some of the victims’ families wept in the courtroom when the verdict was read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks
Pilot whose plane killed 11 at UK airshow cleared of charges
The Latest: Trump says he feels ‘very badly’ for Manafort
The Latest: Trump calls House resolution ‘disgraceful’
Warren says tech giants have ‘too much power,’ need breakup
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×