Poland’s ruling conservatives strike strong pro-EU tone

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister and other leaders of the ruling conservative party, long seen as euroskeptic, set a strongly pro-European tone at a party convention.

The convention Saturday was held under the slogan “Poland Heart of Europe.”

It comes after local elections this fall gave the party, Law and Justice, a severe battering in cities, though the party did well in rural areas.

Poles are enthusiastic about the European Union, with support around 80 percent in most polls.

Commentators concluded Saturday that the new approach reflects the party coming to terms with the fact that it won’t prevail with a euroskeptic platform in elections next year to the European Parliament and national parliament.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said “we are the beating heart of Europe” and that “today we inspire Europe.”

