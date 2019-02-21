SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Police: Couple thought murder plot untraceable on Snapchat

Kemia Hassel, 22, appears with her co-defendant, Jeremy Cuellar, 24, (not pictured) for a preliminary exam on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph, Michigan on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. U.S. Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III, 23, was killed on Dec. 31, 2018. A police investigation revealed the pair, Cuellar and Hassel were having an affair and plotted to killed Tyrone to continue their relationship and reap financial benefits resulting from his death. Cuellar was stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia where Kemia and Tyrone were also stationed, where they lived with their 1-year-old child. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 1:09pm
Modified February 21, 2019 at 1:11pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend were deployed with the U.S. Army in South Korea when they conspired via Snapchat to kill her husband so she could claim the life insurance money, police in Michigan said.

Berrian County Judge Sterling Schrock ruled Wednesday in a preliminary hearing that the murder trial of Kemia Hassel, 22, and Jeremy Cuellar, 24, will begin April 30.

Both have pleaded not guilty in the Dec. 31 killing of U.S. Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III. Cuellar was also charged with a felony firearms count.

Authorities say the 23-year-old Hassel was ambushed while visiting his family in St. Joseph Township. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head, according to the autopsy report.

All three were soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

TRENDING: Trump Responds to Emergency Declaration Lawsuit by Mocking California

Kemia Hassel told police in a signed statement that she spent months planning how to kill her husband so she could continue her romantic relationship with Cuellar, Township Police Officer Mike Lanier testified Wednesday.

Kemia and Tyrone Hassel married in 2016 and had a 1-year-old son. She told police she was unhappy with her marriage, but didn’t want to go through a divorce because she then wouldn’t be able to receive any life insurance money, Lanier said.

Hassel and Cuellar began plotting while they were deployed in South Korea last year, Lanier said. The pair communicated through Snapchat because they believed the social media app’s temporary messages would make it difficult for police to trace, he said.

Army Specialist Jaquan Hamilton and Army Corporal Tatanya Butler testified that they were aware of Kemia Hassel and Cuellar’s affair and their plan.

Edwin Johnson, Cuellar’s lawyer, said it would be hard to pin the shooting on Cuellar.

“No one saw him at the scene. He was going to give up on this. He wasn’t going to do it. There were several other suspects,” Johnson said.

Kaitlin Locke, Kemia Hassel’s lawyer, said her client shouldn’t be charged with first-degree murder because she didn’t pull the trigger. But Schrock said there was enough evidence to prove she aided and abetted.

Tyrone Hassel’s father, Tyrone Hassel Jr., said it was difficult to hear the details about the plot to kill his son.

“It’s hard to take it in without crying,” Hassel Jr. said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Police: Couple thought murder plot untraceable on Snapchat
Judge sets bond at $100,000 for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of lying about being attacked
Peter Tork, Monkees’ lovable bass-guitar player, dead at 77
The Latest: GOP candidate says new election should be called
Trump confidant Roger Stone in court after Instagram post
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×