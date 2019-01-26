Police: Detroit Lions’ Trevor Bates punched officer

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say Trevor Bates of the Detroit Lions was arrested in New York for failing to pay a taxi fare and then punching a police officer in the face.

The 25-year-old linebacker was charged with assault, resisting arrest and theft of service after police were called around 1 a.m. Saturday at a hotel near New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

Authorities say they used a stun gun to subdue the 6-foot-2, 240-pound player. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Lions’ general manager, Bob Quinn, says in a statement that the team is aware of Bates’ arrest but has no further comment for now.

Bates, originally from Maine, is in his first season with the Lions, appearing in nine games.

TRENDING: Sarah Sanders Scorches Media over Covington Debacle: ‘Quit Trying To Be First’

He is being held pending arraignment. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.