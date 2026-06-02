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A view of the former Hotel Muscatine and the newly built Merrill Hotel and Conference Center as viewed from Harbor Drive in Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa, on July 17, 2018.
A view of the former Hotel Muscatine and the newly built Merrill Hotel and Conference Center as viewed from Harbor Drive in Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa, on July 17, 2018. (Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images)

Man Suspected of Killing Six of His Relatives in 'Act of Evil'

 By The Associated Press  June 2, 2026 at 12:08am
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MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Iowa are investigating the fatal shootings of six people who they believe were killed by a relative who took his own life when confronted by police Monday.

Police were called Monday to a home in Muscatine, about 50 miles southeast of Cedar Rapids, where they found four people fatally shot, Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies said during a news conference.

Officers later found the suspect, 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland, of Muscatine, on a trail in the city, Kies said.

“While talking to Ryan Willis McFarland, he took his own life,” he said.

Two other men who also are believed to be relatives of McFarland were later found fatally shot elsewhere in the city, according to Kies. One man was found in his home and the other was discovered dead inside a business, he said.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the victims and any details about them.

“Today I simply do not have the words,” Kies said. “This act of evil and what it has done to our community.”

The city’s police department is continuing to investigate the shootings, working to process the crime scenes and conduct interviews. Police have asked anyone with information to contact its major crimes unit.

Kies confirmed that McFarland had a criminal record, but wouldn’t share any details.

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The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
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