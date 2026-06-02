Man Suspected of Killing Six of His Relatives in 'Act of Evil'

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Iowa are investigating the fatal shootings of six people who they believe were killed by a relative who took his own life when confronted by police Monday.

Police were called Monday to a home in Muscatine, about 50 miles southeast of Cedar Rapids, where they found four people fatally shot, Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies said during a news conference.

Officers later found the suspect, 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland, of Muscatine, on a trail in the city, Kies said.

“While talking to Ryan Willis McFarland, he took his own life,” he said.

Two other men who also are believed to be relatives of McFarland were later found fatally shot elsewhere in the city, according to Kies. One man was found in his home and the other was discovered dead inside a business, he said.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the victims and any details about them.

“Today I simply do not have the words,” Kies said. “This act of evil and what it has done to our community.”

The city’s police department is continuing to investigate the shootings, working to process the crime scenes and conduct interviews. Police have asked anyone with information to contact its major crimes unit.

Kies confirmed that McFarland had a criminal record, but wouldn’t share any details.

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