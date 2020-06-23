SECTIONS
Police Investigating 3rd Shooting in Anti-Cop CHOP Zone

A person takes a photo of the Seattle Police East Precinct building on June 22, 2020, inside what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle. For the second time in less than 48 hours, there was a shooting near the "CHOP" area that has been occupied by protesters after police pulled back from several blocks of the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood.Ted S. Warren / APA person takes a photo of the Seattle Police East Precinct building on June 22, 2020, inside what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle. For the second time in less than 48 hours, there was a shooting near the "CHOP" area that has been occupied by protesters after police pulled back from several blocks of the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood. (Ted S. Warren / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published June 23, 2020 at 8:28am
Seattle police are investigating another shooting that happened near the city’s anti-police protest zone.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

A spokesperson at Harborview Medical Center said the victim’s wounds were not life-threatening.

Police didn’t immediately release more information. It was the third shooting in four days near the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone.

On Saturday, one man was killed and another critically wounded by gunfire in the CHOP zone.

TRENDING: AP, NPR, Others Fan Divisive Flames with Remarkably Similar, Despicable Headlines on Police Shooting

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday the city will move to wind down the protest zone following the shootings.

Durkan also said police will soon return to a station that the department largely abandoned in the area after clashes with rioters following George Floyd’s death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







