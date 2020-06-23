Seattle police are investigating another shooting that happened near the city’s anti-police protest zone.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

A spokesperson at Harborview Medical Center said the victim’s wounds were not life-threatening.

Police didn’t immediately release more information. It was the third shooting in four days near the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone.

On Saturday, one man was killed and another critically wounded by gunfire in the CHOP zone.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday the city will move to wind down the protest zone following the shootings.

Durkan also said police will soon return to a station that the department largely abandoned in the area after clashes with rioters following George Floyd’s death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

