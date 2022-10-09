Parler Share
News
Chief executive of Uthai Sawan Sub-district Administrative Organization Danaichok Boonsom talks to reporters at a police station in Uthai Sawan, north eastern Thailand, on Sunday.
Chief executive of Uthai Sawan Sub-district Administrative Organization Danaichok Boonsom talks to reporters at a police station in Uthai Sawan, north eastern Thailand, on Sunday. (Sakchai Lalit / AP)

Police Investigating CNN Crew's Coverage of Thailand Day Care Massacre

 By The Associated Press  October 9, 2022 at 1:49am
Parler Share

CNN pulled a story on the massacre of Thai preschoolers and apologized Sunday over criticism its journalists entered the day care where the children were slain and filmed the crime scene without permission.

The two CNN journalists involved were fined after authorities found that they had been working in the country after entering on tourist visas, but they were cleared of wrongdoing for entering the day care center where more than 20 children were killed, deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn said.

He said his investigation had determined the journalists believed they had obtained permission to enter and film after being waved into the building by a volunteer or a health officer and were unaware the person was not authorized to allow them inside.

They each agreed to pay fines of 5,000 baht ($133) and leave the country, he said.

Both journalists apologized, as did CNN International’s executive vice president and general manager Mike McCarthy.

Trending:
Congressman Announces Cause of Death for Healthy, 'Fully Vaccinated' 17-Year-Old Daughter

In a statement, he said his reporters sought permission to enter the building but the team “now understands that these officials were not authorized to grant this permission,” adding that it was “never their intention to contravene any rules.”

“We deeply regret any distress or offense our report may have caused, and for any inconvenience to the police at such a distressing time for the country,” he said in the statement tweeted by CNN.

He said CNN had ceased broadcasting the report and had removed the video from its website.

Should this CNN crew be banned from Thailand?

Authorities began looking into the incident after a Thai reporter posted an image on social media of two members of the crew leaving the scene in northeastern Thailand, where they were reporting on the Thursday attack by a fired policeman who authorities say massacred 36 people, 24 of them children. One CNN crew member was seen climbing over the low wall and fence around the compound, over police tape, and the other was already outside.

That prompted criticism from the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand, which said it was “dismayed” by CNN’s coverage and the decision to film the crime scene inside.

“This was unprofessional and a serious breach of journalistic ethics in crime reporting,” the FCCT said.

The Thai Journalists’ Association criticized CNN’s actions as “unethical” and “insensitive,” and called for an internal company investigation of the incident in addition to the official Thai probe.

Related:
Sickening Discovery in Arizona: 14 Wild Horses Found Dead with Man-Made Injuries

In an initial response, CNN tweeted that the crew had entered the premises when the police cordon had been removed from the center and were told by three public health officials exiting the building that they could film inside.

“The team gathered footage inside the center for around 15 minutes, then left,” CNN said in its tweet. “During this time, the cordon had been set back in place, so the team needed to climb over the fence at the center to leave.”

As Thailand’s worst such massacre, the attack drew widespread international media attention to the small town of Uthai Sawan in the country’s rural northeast. By Sunday, few remained, but a large number of Thai media continued to report from the scene.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Sickening Discovery in Arizona: 14 Wild Horses Found Dead with Man-Made Injuries
John Durham Set to Kick Off Major Trial, Directly Target Huge Name Behind Steele Dossier
Florida School Shooter Might Have Talked Himself Into a Death Sentence
Historic House Experts Warn Against New Materials: Look at an Old Home After a Flood
Police Investigating CNN Crew's Coverage of Thailand Day Care Massacre
See more...

Conversation