Parler Share
News
On Monday, law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Kentucky.
On Monday, law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Kentucky. (Luke Sharrett / Getty Images)

Police Report Active Shooter at Louisville Bank, Multiple Casualties: 'Please Pray'

 By The Associated Press  April 10, 2023 at 6:45am
Parler Share

Police are reporting “multiple casualties” after they respond to a shooting in a bank building in downtown Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said Monday on Twitter there was an ongoing situation and asked people to avoid the area. “There are multiple casualties,” police said in the tweet. Police described it as an “active aggressor” situation.

Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.

Trending:
Whoopi Says She's Speechless After 'The View' Host Forced to Read Legal Note on Trump Arrest - 'I'm Not Saying a Thing'

Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. WHAS reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank — not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Police Report Active Shooter at Louisville Bank, Multiple Casualties: 'Please Pray'
NBA Probe: Did Team Take a Dive for Chance to Get Prized Draft Pick?
Moose Caught on Video in Hospital Lobby Eating the Decorative Plants
Candy Industry Fights Back as California Lawmaker Wages War on Peeps
Expelled Tennessee Lawmakers Could Be Back in Office Within Days - Here's How
See more...

Conversation