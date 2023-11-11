Share
News

Police Reportedly Arrest Son of Hollywood Elite After Dismembered Body Discovered in Dumpster

 By The Associated Press  November 11, 2023 at 4:56pm
Share

Police have arrested a Los Angeles man in connection with the discovery of the torso of a dismembered female body and the disappearance of his wife and her live-in parents.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Saturday the arrest of 35-year-old Samuel Haskell.

He has been jailed on suspicion of murder while police attempt to identify the torso, which was found within a bag in a dumpster on Wednesday.

The arrest was supported by evidence from a search of Haskell’s home in the Tarzana area where he lived with his wife, in-laws and three children, police said.

Haskell’s 37-year-old wife, Mei Li Haskell, has gone missing along with her parents. The children have been located and are being cared for by relatives, police said.

Trending:
Breaking: US Military Aircraft Down Over East Mediterranean

Police did not know if Haskell had an attorney who could speak on his behalf, and there were no court files immediately available online to indicate if he had hired an attorney or been assigned a public defender. Family members could not immediately be reached.

Haskell was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, with a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

Multiple media outlets have identified Haskell as the son and namesake of a former executive at a prominent Hollywood talent agency.

Police identified Mei Li Haskell’s parents as Gaoshan Li, 71, and Yanxiang Wang, 64.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Republican Presidential Candidate Stuns Campaign Staffers and Donors by Dropping Out Live on Fox News
NFL Team Humiliates Opponents with Massively Lopsided Win - Are We Looking at a Real Super Bowl Contender?
NBA Coach Hit with Massive Fine for What He Said After Losing a Game
US Command Issues Update on Military Aircraft Crash in East Mediterranean: 'Another Stark Reminder'
Disaster as Under-Construction Road Tunnel Collapses, Clock Is Now Ticking for 30 Workers Trapped
See more...

Conversation