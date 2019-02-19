SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Police: Tip that Smollett, 2 brothers together in elevator

By AP Reports
Published February 19, 2019 at 11:09am
Modified February 19, 2019 at 11:35am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are investigating a tip that on the night “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett reported being attacked by two masked men he was in an elevator of his apartment building with two brothers later arrested and released from custody in the probe.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the person who lives in the building or was visiting someone there reported seeing the three together the night last month that Smollett says two masked men hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him, beat him and looped a rope around his neck.

Guglielmi says police haven’t confirmed the person’s account. Detectives plan to interview the person on Tuesday.

Last week, police announced that the “investigation had shifted” following interviews with the brothers and their release from custody without charges. Police have requested another interview with Smollett.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Georgia voting problems highlighted in congressional hearing
Michael B. Jordan, Michelle Yeoh added to Oscars presenters
AP source: Machado, Padres agrees to $300M, 10-year deal
Police: Tip that Smollett, 2 brothers together in elevator
A person familiar with negotiations tells AP that Manny Machado and San Diego agreed to $300 million, 10-year contract
See more...

Popular Right Now

Chuck Ross February 16, 2019 at 11:52am

Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington.Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Stone was back in court in the special counsel's Russia investigation as prosecutors say they have recovered "voluminous and complex" potential evidence in the case, including financial records, emails and computer hard drives. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Roger Stone ‘Revelation’ That Media Went Wild for Has Been Public for Over a Year

Chuck Ross February 16, 2019 at 11:52am

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×