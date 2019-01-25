Police: Woman drove drunk on vanilla extract

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut woman charged with driving under the influence was drunk on vanilla extract, which contains a significant amount of alcohol.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports that New Canaan police found 50-year-old Stefanie Warner-Grise sitting in a car at an intersection with her eyes closed at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say they found several bottles of pure vanilla extract inside her vehicle.

They say they detected an odor of vanilla on her breath, her speech was slurred and she was unable to answer basic questions.

Police say she was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.

Warner-Grise was released on a promise to appear in court. No lawyer was listed for her in online court records.

