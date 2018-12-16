Pope hopes new UN global pact sparks compassion for migrants

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is expressing hope that the new U.N. global pact on safe, orderly migration spurs solidarity toward migrants.

He told the faithful in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday that the non-binding accord serves as a reference point for the international community, which he hopes will act with “responsibility, solidarity and compassion toward those, who, for various reasons, leave their own country.”

The U.N. General Assembly meets this week to approve the accord. Last week at a gathering in Morocco, nearly 85 percent of U.N. member states agreed to the pact.

Among those opposing it were the United States and some European nations like Hungary whose governments promote anti-migrant policies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.