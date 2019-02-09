Pope meets with Spanish migrant rescue group leader

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has met with the founder of a Spanish aid group whose ship has been blocked from leaving port to resume rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean.

It’s at least the second time that Francis has met with Oscar Camps, founder of Proactiva Open Arms.

The Vatican said Saturday that Francis also met Friday with the mayors of Madrid and Barcelona, both of whom represent far-left, pro-migrant parties.

Last month, Spanish authorities blocked the Open Arms’ ship from leaving Barcelona’s port, saying it violated maritime regulations on previous trips requiring rescued migrants to be brought to the nearest port.

Open Arms has said it only brought the migrants to Spain because both Italy and Malta refused.

Francis has made the plight of refugees a priority of his pontificate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

